Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Jan 3

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, January 3: *HC dismissed a petition by Neelam Azad, an accused arrested in the December 13 Parliament security breach case, seeking her release on the grounds that her police remand was illegal.

*HC closed its proceedings on a contempt case initiated by it against several individuals over certain alleged remarks against its then sitting judge S Muralidhar in 2018.

*HC said an accused in a criminal case cannot be coerced to disclose the passwords of his or her gadgets and digital devices to the investigating agency.

*HC granted three vivo-India executives one week to file their reply to a plea by the Enforcement Directorate challenging an order for their release in a money laundering case. PTI ADS NB