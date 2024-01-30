Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Jan 30

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, January 30: *HC sought the stand of the Centre, Delhi government and the city police on a public interest litigation raising concerns with respect to the "new age" cyber crimes like "digital arrests".

*HC directed the trial court to decide by next month a plea by student activist Sharjeel Imam seeking bail in connection with a 2020 communal riots case involving allegations of sedition and unlawful activities.

*Two Rohingya refugees urged the HC to act against the alleged propagation and promotion of hate speech against the community by social media giant Facebook and prevent the "possible escalation" of violence against them.

*AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan approached HC against the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate seeking his presence during the day in a money laundering case.

*ED told the HC that actor Jacqueline Fernandez, accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, was knowingly involved in the possession and use of proceeds of crime of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

*ED told HC that AAP MP Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy 'scam', was allegedly involved in creating a special purpose vehicle to launder "proceeds of crime" that would have been generated from the business arising out of the changes in Delhi excise policy.

*HC observed two minutes of silence on 'Martyrs Day' in the memory of those who laid down their lives in the struggle for India's freedom. PTI ADS SKV RPA