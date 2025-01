Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Friday, January 31: * The makers of a film reportedly based on northeast Delhi riots of 2020 informed the HC that they would release it in theatres only after receiving the Central Board of Film Certification's nod.

* The HC sought information from DSIDC on curbs on the flow of untreated water flowing into Yamuna and asked it to state if all the industries and their effluent come within its jurisdiction.