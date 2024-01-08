Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Jan 8

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, January 8: * HC sought response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a bail plea by AAP MP Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy 'scam'.

* HC dismissed a plea by BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa seeking not to be tried by a special court, constituted to deal with criminal cases against MP or MLAs, saying whether the offence is allegedly committed by a sitting or former legislator, it can be tried by the special court.

* HC said the matter raising concerns over deepfakes has a large dimension and granted time to the Centre to place its response to a public interest litigation on the issue.

* HC expressed its anguish over the city government failing to do anything concrete in relation to the construction of certain chambers for lawyers in spite of a direction passed 12 years ago and asked the chief secretary here to give a roadmap for its implementation.

* HC expressed concerns over lack of medical infrastructure for critical care patients in government hospitals here and asked state authorities whether funds meant for hospitals were being transferred to some other projects.

* HC rejected a student's plea seeking a correction in her internal assessment marks for Class 10 on the CBSE portal, saying there would be "utter chaos" if schools were allowed to first commit errors while uploading the marks and the board was later asked to bring changes. PTI ADS SKV CK