Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on January 10

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Wednesday, January 10: * HC sought the stand of the city lieutenant governor on a petition by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) challenging an order to withhold funds to it pending an inquiry and a special audit over allegations of misuse of government funds * HC directed a journalist to take down his video from social media containing defamatory content against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh * HC has sentenced a lawyer to six months imprisonment after holding him guilty of criminal contempt of court for making "scandalous, unwarranted and baseless imputations" against several sitting judges of the high court and district courts here in a plea filed in July 2022 * Drainage system in the national capital is "absolutely pathetic" and in a "very bad state of affairs", the HC observed while asking authorities to wake up and act against the problem of waterlogging here * HC has set aside an order revoking PepsiCo India's patent registration in respect of a potato variety used for making chips * HC has taken note of a coordinated and systematic mechanism by which expired products are being repackaged and re-branded with new expiry dates and introduced into markets again and asked the Centre and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to respond to the issue. PTI SKV ADS SZM SZM