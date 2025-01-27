Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on January 27

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, January 27: * HC refused to examine plea seeking cancellation of AAP's registration, alleging it failed to disclose criminal antecedents of party and its candidates in upcoming assembly elections * HC expressed its concerns on "dummy" schools lending services to coaching centres and directed state government and CBSE to take action against such schools permitting students to take examinations even without attending classes * HC questioned MCD over action taken against officials in relation to drowning of three civil services aspirants at basement of coaching centre last July * HC told Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar, granted interim bail on medical grounds, was back in Tihar as doctor was unavailable * HC granted bail to co-owners of building's basement having coaching centre where three civil services aspirants drowned last July * HC permitted retrieval and preservation of sperms of man who recently died by suicide * HC denied bail to man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old schoolgirl, who was a neighbour, saying sexual assault against children by trust individuals was frequent and such crimes leave permanent psychological scars on victims. PTI ADS UK ADS SZM SZM