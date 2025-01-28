Advertisment
National

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on January 28

NewsDrum Desk
Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday, January 28: * Former finance minister P Chidambaram's son and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram moved HC, seeking to quash fresh corruption FIR against him by CBI * AAP leader and Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan, arrested in MCOCA case, urged HC to release him on custody parole for six hours * HC held sanction has to be obtained by prosecuting agency prior to taking of cognisance by trial court and any subsequent sanction would not cure defect. PTI ADS SZM SZM

