Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on January 30

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Thursday, January 30: * HC set aside trial court direction to Rau's IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta to deposit Rs 2.5 crore at time of interim bail in case of drowning deaths of three students which occurred at centre's flooded basement last July * Denying regular telephonic and electronic communication to prisoners facing terror, MCOCA and other heinous charges prima facie not arbitrary, HC said * HC sought stand of Centre and Central Board of Film Certification on plea by student activist Sharjeel Imam and others for shelving film "2020 Delhi", reportedly based on northeast Delhi riots * HC sought NIA's stand on plea by jailed Jammu and Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer for interim bail in terror-funding case to attend Parliament * A BJP leader moved HC against order dismissing his defamation case against Chief Minister Atishi.