Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on January 4

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, January 4: *HC asked expelled TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra to approach the Directorate of Estates with a request for allowing her to continue to occupy the government quarters allotted to her which was cancelled after her expulsion.

*HC said a time-bound approach is crucial for the integrity and effectiveness of organ transplantation protocols and for the furtherance of Right to Health under the Constitution as it asked the Centre to take steps to streamline the process after consultation with stakeholders.

*HC set aside transfer of an orthopaedically handicapped railway employee to Chhattisgarh, saying the State has to ensure that persons with disabilities are not subjected to unnecessary and relentless harassment by being transferred to places where they are unable to get an environment conducive for their working. PTI ADS NB