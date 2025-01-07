Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on January 7

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, January 7: * HC refused to set aside the common admission test (CAT) 2024 results for admissions in IIMs and other business schools.

* The communal violence of February 2020 was a case of "clinical and pathological conspiracy" which was planned and executed with "diabolical intention" and "ruthless intensity", the city police told the HC.

* CLAT aspirant, who has challenged the results of Common Law Admission Test 2025 (CLAT-UG), told the HC that he will be approaching the Supreme Court seeking transfer of all similar matters. PTI SKV ADS NB NB