Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on January 8

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, January 8: * HC refused to direct the Centre to provide a comprehensive rehabilitation package for migrants from Pakistan who obtained citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

* HC has set aside an order of the Central Information Commission directing the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to demand information from the phone service provider and provide it to a customer under the RTI Act.

* HC questioned the city police whether organising protest sites was enough to attract anti-terror law UAPA in a case related to the February 2020 riots, and asked it to specify the role of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in instigating violence.

* Two new HC judges took oath of office, taking the total strength of the court to 37.