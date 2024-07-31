Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Jul 31

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, July 31: * HC lambasted the authorities over the deaths of three UPSC aspirants who drowned in the basement of a coaching centre, saying human lives are costly and should not be lost due to some negligence as tragedies are waiting to happen.

* "Have they lost it?" That was the HC's poser as it pulled up the Delhi Police for its "strange probe" against an SUV driver arrested for his alleged role in the drowning of three IAS aspirants at a coaching centre.

* HC refused to entertain a public interest litigation seeking dual citizenship for Indians abroad.