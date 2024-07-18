Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on July 18

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, July 18: * The AAP government assured the HC that action will be taken to rescue minors trafficked from various parts of the country and forced to work as bonded labourers here on getting actionable information.

* The HC reserved its order on a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in Delhi excise scam cases, seeking additional virtual meetings with his lawyers, a move both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Tihar jail authorities contested while insisting the law was equal for all.

* The HC has directed the city authorities to take immediate steps to enable online registration of marriages, including Muslim and Christian marriages, under the Compulsory Registration of Marriage Order, 2014.

* The HC sought the response of the Bar Council of Delhi and various bar bodies on a plea seeking to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women lawyers in bar associations here.

* The HC held DDA and its officials, including Vice Chairman, guilty of willfully and deliberately disobeying judicial orders by not executing conveyance deed of a plot in the name of a woman.

* The HC sought the stand of the Centre on a petition by a woman, a ration card holder belonging to "extremely poor" background, against non-grant of LPG subsidy to her under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) because she already had a prior gas connection. PTI SKV ADS NB