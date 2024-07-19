Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on July 19

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, July 19: * Yamuna floodplain, an eco-sensitive zone, has to be zealously protected from encroachment and no structure, religious or otherwise, can be permitted to stand there and has to be necessarily removed, the HC has said.

* HC upheld the money laundering proceedings initiated against businessmen Sathish Babu Sana and Pradeep Koneru in relation to a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case allegedly involving meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi.

* The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) informed the HC that it has decided to retain two dozen deer in the city's 'Deer Park' once it obtains approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).