Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on July 21

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Friday, July 21: * HC said it will pass an order on July 22 on a challenge to the exemption granted to top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia from the Asian Games trials.

Advertisment

* HC set aside an order which had directed lodging of an FIR against VHP leader Alok Kumar in a case of alleged hate speech of 2019, saying no evidence of communal disharmony had come on record.

* HC agreed to hear on July 24 a plea seeking direction to authorities for immediate steps to provide free rations, medical assistance and essential medicines at the flood relief camps in the city.

* HC sought the stand of the Badminton Association of India and the Paralympic Committee of India on a petition against the alleged exclusion of wheelchair players from the selection trials for the Asian Para Games, scheduled to be held later this year.

* HC reserved its order on a plea by St Stephen's College seeking interim relief against Delhi University's notification insisting on admissions under minority quota solely on the basis of the common university entrance test (CUET) scores.

* HC has taken exception to the absence of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) CEO who was directed to appear before it on July 20 over non-payment of dues to Akshaya Patra Foundation which has been providing food at all night shelters in the national capital. PTI SKV ADS SZM