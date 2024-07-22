Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on July 22

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, July 22: * HC judge Justice Amit Sharma recused himself from hearing the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid in a UAPA case related to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the riots here in February 2020.

* HC pointed out several mistakes in AAP leader Somnath Bharti's petition challenging BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj's election in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on grounds of alleged corrupt practices, and asked him to file a corrected one.

* HC told the Delhi Waqf Board that it can approach the court whenever the Centre takes any action against its properties in connection with the Central Vista Redevelopment Project.

* HC asked BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to file a short note on the submissions in the National Herald case.

* HC closed the proceedings on a PIL seeking an investigation into a recent incident at the IGI airport here, in which a portion of a canopy collapsed amid heavy rains and led to the death of a taxi driver, after it noted that a high-level expert committee has been formed to look into it.

* HC sought the stand of former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in relation to pleas challenging his acquittal in a case related to the killing of a person during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

* A woman employee at the HC was injured when a tile and plaster from the building's ceiling fell on her head.

* HC will on Tuesday pronounce its verdict on a plea seeking an SIT probe into the death of a 23-year-old man who was allegedly forced to sing the national anthem during the riots of 2020.