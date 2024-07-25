Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on July 25

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, July 25: * HC sought the stand of the Centre on a plea seeking action against filmmaker Nisha Pahuja and Netflix for allegedly revealing a minor gang rape survivor's identity in a documentary film in violation of the law.

* HC sought the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) response on a plea by former Delhi minister Satyendar Kumar Jain challenging an order taking cognisance of a charge sheet against him and others in a money laundering case.

* HC asked the BCI to take a decision in six weeks on the issue of payment of a minimum stipend to junior lawyers employed by advocates, senior advocates and law firms.

* HC has refused to impose an interim stay on the release of Netflix series Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper, saying it appeared to be in the genre of comedy and cannot be perceived as derogatory to the profession of chartered accountancy.

* HC asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to fence the flood plain of the Yamuna river after removing encroachments from there to ensure no illegal construction takes place in the future.

* HC has permitted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to hold two additional virtual meetings with his lawyers every week in jail, saying special situations call for special remedies.

* An industrialist's claim that he adopted mark ‘ADIDAS’ for his textile goods due to his deep admiration for his elder sister failed to gather any support from the HC which restrained him from trading under this name which is deceptively similar to the trademark of Adidas AG, the German manufacturer of sports accessories and apparel.

* Taking note of the "virtually clogged" drains in the city, the HC asked the Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to state the details and time needed to de-silt the entire city. PTI SKV ADS NB