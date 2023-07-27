Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on July 27

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Thursday, July 27: * HC imposed total costs of Rs 2 lakh on two restaurant bodies for failing to comply with an order passed in relation to their challenge to the guidelines prohibiting hotels and restaurants from automatically levying service charge on food bills.

* HC refused to completely ban the sale of acid in the city, saying it could adversely affect businesses and individuals who require it for lawful purposes.

* HC permitted the St Stephen's College to conduct interviews for granting admission to students under the minority quota besides taking into consideration their common university entrance test scores * HC said an entity that provided rotten chana (chickpeas) to school children as part of dry ration kits under PM-POSHAN Scheme during the Covid pandemic cannot be permitted to continue to supply food items as it brings a bad name to a noble cause initiated by the government.

* Observing that shutting down the Kendriya Vidyalaya NTPC in Badarpur on the ground of the closure of the power plant there would be detrimental to the interest of society, HC asked authorities to ensure the institute remains functional.

* The safety and security of passengers is of "paramount importance" to the Railways, HC said as it asked the state-run transport behemoth to ensure periodic audit of safety measures on trains and at railway stations.

* National Commission for Protection of Child Rights told HC social media posts by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "revealing the identity" of the minor Dalit girl, rape and murdered in 2021, was in violation of the law protecting the identity of a minor victim. PTI ADS SKV SZM