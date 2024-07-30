Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on July 30

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday, July 30: * HC agreed to hear on Wednesday a plea seeking to constitute a high-level committee to probe incident in which three civil services aspirants drowned at the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar here * HC refused to pass directions to a court here with respect to fixing of dates in Shraddha Walker murder case, after accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala claimed that "haste" in trial was causing prejudice to him * HC quashed proceedings against Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Kant Munjal in a case registered by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) relating to foreign currency * HC asked city government to report giving current framework and staff strength and structure of Delhi women's commission and an analysis of how officially-sanctioned positions are being utilised. PTI ADS SKV SZM