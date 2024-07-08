Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on July 8

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, July 8: * HC asked Tihar jail authorities to respond to a plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in Delhi excise scam cases, seeking additional virtual meetings with his lawyers * HC refused to refer to a medical board the case of a 30-year-old man, who suffered head injuries in 2013 and is lying in a vegetative state, for allowing to undergo passive euthanasia * Stating that the safety of people, staff, and patients is of paramount importance, the HC directed the authorities to constitute a joint committee to inspect the city's several nursing homes regarding compliance with fire safety norms * HC refused to set aside the central government's order blocking open-source messaging application 'Briar' in Jammu and Kashmir as it is suspected to be used by terrorists and could be a potential threat to national security * Delhi Police opposed in HC a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, challenging his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal. PTI SKV ADS SKV SZM SZM