Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on July 9

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday, July 9: * HC dismissed a public interest litigation over the alleged molestation of a boy by the Dalai Lama, as claimed to have been shown in a video clip that went viral last year, saying the religious leader was "being playful" and has already apologised for the incident * HC asked the authorities to publicise child helpline number 1098 to deal with instances of begging by children in the national capital * HC issued notice to a real estate firm on pleas by former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh seeking invocation of arbitration laws over alleged violation of his privacy rights in promotion of construction projects and for delayed delivery of a dwelling unit to him in the national capital * HC has refused to reject a petition challenging the election of AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak in the 2022 assembly bypolls * HC asked Sunita Kejriwal to file her response to a petition against her for allegedly sharing on social media a recording of the trial court proceedings pertaining to her husband and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case * HC sought the stand of St Stephen's College on an appeal by DU challenging an order allowing the former to conduct interviews for minority students seeking admission to post graduate courses, and to allocate 15 per marks to interview with 85 per cent being allocated for the students' CUET score.