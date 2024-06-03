Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on June 3

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, June 3: * HC sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea by Hyderabad businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi Excise scam, seeking interim bail on medical grounds.

* HC sought the Enforcement Directorate's response on a plea by Amit Katyal, a close associate of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, seeking interim bail on medical grounds in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam in the Indian Railways. PTI SKV RHL