Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, March 10: * HC asks the Centre to respond to pleas challenging certain provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

* HC outlined the significance of filing pleadings within prescribed time irrespective of a litigant "being busy in elections" and rejected the plea of AAP's Somnath Bharti to respond to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj's statement in his challenge to her election in the Lok Sabha polls. PTI ADS NB