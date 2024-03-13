Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Mar 13

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, March 13: * HC refused to interfere with the order of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) declining to stay a notice issued by the Income Tax department to the Congress party for recovery of outstanding tax of more than Rs 100 crore.

Advertisment

* HC sought the response of police and the two men who had allegedly opened fire at activist Umar Khalid outside the Constitution Club here in 2018 on his plea challenging a trial court order discharging the duo of the attempt to murder charge.

* Axis Bank opposed before the HC BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a probe into an alleged fraud committed by the bank to make "undue profits" through sale and purchase of shares in Max Life Insurance.

* HC has directed authorities not to take any coercive action in relation to the proposed demolition of the Pakistani Hindu Refugee Camp at Majnu Ka Tilla here.

Advertisment

* HC sought Jawaharlal Nehru University's stand on a plea challenging the upcoming students’ union elections.

* HC reserved its verdict on a petition challenging the Centre's decision to dissolve the Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF) which was set up in 1989 for promoting education among educationally backward minorities.

* HC said the Public Works Department (PWD) cannot express helplessness in the upkeep of the trees planted by it on the road side in the capital. PTI SKV ADS SKV NB NB