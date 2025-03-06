Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Mar 6

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, March 6: * HC said the situation couldn't be "unhappier" in the absence of a competent body to select wrestlers for international events.

* HC asked former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri to respond to the plea of TMC leader Saket Gokhale over an order directing him to apologise and pay Rs 50 lakh damages to her following a defamation lawsuit.

CJI Sanjiv Khanna spoke at an event in HC auditorium and said the importance of criminal laws in society should not be undermined.