Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Mar 7

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, March 7: * HC refused a woman's plea to summon accused persons in a case in which she also claimed of healing her 25 gunshot wounds through homeopathy after the attack.

* HC said in the absence of sexually motivated advances, touching and pressing minor girl's lips and sleeping next to her cannot attract prosecution for "aggravated sexual assault' under POCSO Act.

* HC bid adieu to its outgoing judge Justice Rekha Palli, who served on the bench for over seven years. PTI ADS NB