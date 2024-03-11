Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on March 11

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, March 11: * HC said it would hear on March 12 a petition by the Congress challenging an order by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal refusing to grant stay on a notice issued by the tax department for recovery of outstanding tax of more than Rs 105 crore * HC sought the stand of the city police on student activist Sharjeel Imam's plea seeking bail in connection with a 2020 communal riots case involving allegations of sedition and unlawful activities * HC pulled up convict Ravi Kapoor, serving life sentence for the murder of IT executive Jigisha Ghosh, for filing two similar pleas seeking parole to attend his niece's wedding * Disapproving repeated evasion of summons of investigating agencies by public persons, the HC refused to grant anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the waqf board here during his chairmanship * Student activist Sharjeel Imam urged the HC to grant him bail in an UA(P)A case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 communal riots here * The confessional statement of a co-accused under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is not a substantive piece of evidence and can be used only for the purpose of corroboration, the HC has held. PTI SKV ADS SKV SZM