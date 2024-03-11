Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, March 11: * HC said it would hear on March 12 a petition by the Congress challenging an order by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal refusing to grant stay on a notice issued by the tax department for recovery of outstanding tax of more than Rs 105 crore * HC sought the stand of the city police on student activist Sharjeel Imam's plea seeking bail in connection with a 2020 communal riots case involving allegations of sedition and unlawful activities * HC pulled up convict Ravi Kapoor, serving life sentence for the murder of IT executive Jigisha Ghosh, for filing two similar pleas seeking parole to attend his niece's wedding * Disapproving repeated evasion of summons of investigating agencies by public persons, the HC refused to grant anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the waqf board here during his chairmanship * Student activist Sharjeel Imam urged the HC to grant him bail in an UA(P)A case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 communal riots here * The confessional statement of a co-accused under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is not a substantive piece of evidence and can be used only for the purpose of corroboration, the HC has held. PTI SKV ADS SKV SZM
Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on March 11
New Update