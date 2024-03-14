Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on March 14

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Thursday, March 14: * HC dismissed with Rs 1 lakh costs a plea by a man claiming ownership over the land between rivers Yamuna and Ganga from Agra to Meerut and other places, including 65 revenue estates of Delhi, Gurugram and Uttarakhand * HC has upheld a family court's decision dissolving the marriage of a couple in their 70s, living apart for the last several years, and dismissed the wife's appeal against the decree of divorce granted to the husband on the ground of cruelty * HC sought the stand of the Centre, Manipur government and the UPSC on a plea seeking setting up of additional examination centres for civil services and Indian Forest Service aspirants in the troubled northeastern state * HC directed the Delhi Police to investigate the "nature" of pets kept by residents in Dhobi Ghat area of Tuqhlaq Lane area where a one-and-a half-year-old girl was allegedly mauled to death by a pack of dogs last month * HC dismissed international media group Bloomberg's appeal against a lower court order directing it to take down an allegedly defamatory news article against Zee Entertainment * A delegation of judges from England observed the proceedings of the Delhi High Court, as they sat together with the Acting Chief Justice Manmohan on the bench. PTI SKV ADS SKV SZM