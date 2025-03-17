Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on March 17

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, March 17: * HC asked Centre to expeditiously comply with order of Supreme Court for considering representation for amending Constitution and replacing word India with "Bharat" or "Hindustan" * National Investigation Agency told HC jailed Jammu and Kashmir MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid couldn't be allowed to use his status to "get away from the rigours of imprisonment" * HC sought Centre's stand on petition by Delhi International Airport Limited, which runs Indira Gandhi International Airport, challenging permission granted to Airports Authority of India to commence commercial flight operations from Hindon Airforce Station in Ghaziabad * HC asked Centre to respond to plea of civil society organisation Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative challenging cancellation of its FCRA registration * HC directed sports ministry to ensure parity when it comes to participation of men and women athletes in events of national sports federations. PTI ADS SKV ADS SZM SZM