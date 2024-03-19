Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on March 19

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday, March 19: * Police opposed in HC student activist Sharjeel Imam's plea seeking bail in a UAPA case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 communal riots here * HC held elections to all bar associations in the national capital shall be held on a single day for a uniform tenure of two years * HC asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to submit the details of its proposal to plant three lakh trees in the national capital this year * HC was told that Manipur government is in favour of having centres outside the troubled north-eastern state for holding civil services preliminary examination for aspirants of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts * Congress approached HC against tax re-assessment proceedings against it by the authorities * HC permitted a Ukrainian woman to leave the country along with her minor son who was "illegally" brought here by her estranged Indian husband after the war broke out between Ukraine and Russia.

* Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved HC challenging the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the excise policy linked money laundering case * HC refused to cancel the 4-week interim bail on medical grounds granted to Amit Katyal who was arrested on money laundering charges linked to the land-for-jobs scam case allegedly involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad and several members of his family. PTI ADS ADS SZM