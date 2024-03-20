Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on March 20

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Wednesday, March 20: *HC asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal why is he not appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, as it sought the agency's stand on the AAP leader's plea challenging the summonses issued against him *The Congress contested in the HC the tax reassessment proceedings initiated against it by the Income Tax department for three successive years till 2016-17, claiming they were barred by limitation *HC refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to the Centre to take action against politicians Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav for allegedly making false and misleading statements intending to damage the image and credibility of the country *HC dismissed with costs of Rs 10,000 a plea to reconsider its decision refusing to entertain a public interest legislation alleging violation of people's right to privacy by Truecaller, a global caller ID platform *HC issued summons to TMC leader Mahua Moitra on a lawsuit by her estranged friend seeking damages of Rs 2 crore for her allegedly defamatory statements against him. PTI SKV ADS SKV RPA RPA