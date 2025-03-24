Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on March 24

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, March 24: * HC directed the UP Police director general to file an inquiry report for arresting a Delhi resident in the national capital without intimating the local police.

* HC "with immediate effect" withdrew judicial work from Justice Yashwant Varma, who is subject to an inquiry after the purported discovery of a large stash of cash following a fire at his official residence, till further orders.

* HC granted time to a panel constituted to examine the issue of deepfakes and submit its report.

* HC termed as "patriarchal" and "misogynistic" an argument that a woman must foresee marriage-related difficulties in case she is elder to her partner and refused to quash FIR against a man accused of raping a woman on the false promise of marriage.