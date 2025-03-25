Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on March 25

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday, March 25: * HC sought Enforcement Directorate's response on plea by alleged middleman Christian Michel James seeking modification of certain conditions imposed on him while granting bail in Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland money-laundering case * HC said courts and Lok Sabha speaker are not powerless and are strong enough to keep Jammu and Kashmir MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, who is in jail in terror funding case, bound by law in Parliament * Arrested in a February 2020 riots case, United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi urged HC to grant him bail, claiming there was no material to show he committed a terrorist act or conspired to do so. PTI SKV SKV SZM SZM