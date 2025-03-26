Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on March 26

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Wednesday, March 26: * HC issued notice to AAP leader and former chief minister Atishi on plea challenging her election win from Kalkaji constituency, accusing her of corrupt practices * HC issued notice to PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on plea challenging his election from New Delhi constituency in 2025 assembly polls * HC has allowed Jammu and Kashmir MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, alias Engineer Rashid, arrested in terror-funding case, to attend ongoing Parliament session "in-custody" and rejected NIA's apprehension that he was a flight risk * HC sought Delhi Police's response on bail plea of one accused person held for Parliament security breach on December 13, 2023 * HC rapped lawyer for using phrase "Bhojpuri vulgarity" during argument, as it refused to entertain plea which claimed Honey Singh's latest song "Maniac" portrays women as "sexual objects" and he should be directed to amend the lyrics * HC said authorities did not appear to be serious about protecting notified forest areas in national capital and directed Delhi Police to keep a continuous vigil in such spaces * HC was informed by Centre that issue over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Indian citizenship was under consideration with Ministry of Home Affairs. PTI SKV SKV SZM SZM