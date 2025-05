Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday, May 13: * HC closed proceedings in lawsuit filed by Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter Anjali Birla against alleged objectionable social media posts * HC said husband's extramarital affair does not amount to cruelty or abetment of suicide unless it is shown that relationship was pursued to harass or torment deceased wife. PTI ADS SKV SZM SZM