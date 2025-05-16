Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on May 16

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Friday, May 16: * Refusing to grant bail to a lawyer in a case of road rage, the HC has said granting the relief for "broad daylight violence" in a public place would send "wrong signals" to society that the aggressor walked free because of his profession.

* HC has denied interim bail on medical grounds to Popular Front of India leader A S Ismail, who is accused in a terror case noting he was showing improvement.

* Differentiating between civil employment and employment in paramilitary forces, the HC has said the personnel in forces were required to be in "optimal physical condition" which was not merely a preference but a necessity for operational effectiveness and safety.

* HC pulled up Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Police for passing the buck and not registering an FIR in a case where a 20-year-old youth was found dead in his car in Noida with a carbon monoxide cylinder in it.

* HC orally said it was inclined to stay an order of the Delhi Public School, Dwarka, removing 32 students from the school rolls over a fee dispute.

* Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd approached the HC challenging the decision of aviation watchdog BCAS revoking its security clearance in the "interest of national security". PTI SKV ADS HIG