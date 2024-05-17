Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on May 17

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Friday, May 17: * HC set aside a single judge bench order which had upheld an arbitral award asking SpiceJet and its promoter Ajay Singh to refund Rs 579 crore plus interest to media baron Kalanithi Maran.

* A judge of the HC recused himself from hearing a plea by an NGO seeking damages from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), claiming its documentary “India: The Modi Question” casts a slur on the country’s reputation and makes false and defamatory imputations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian judiciary.

* HC sought the Delhi government's response on a plea seeking reimbursement of medical expenses and compensation for a minor boy who was denied treatment by two government-run hospitals for want of cotton swabs and non-availability of doctors, calling the incident "shocking". PTI SKV NB