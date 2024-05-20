Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on May 20

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, May 20: * HC waived the costs of Rs 75,000 imposed on a law student for his PIL seeking "extraordinary interim bail" for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after he tendered his unconditional apology and said he has learnt his lesson * HC dismissed a petition seeking that medical professionals be mandated to specify to a patient all kinds of possible risks and side effects associated with a drug being prescribed * HC will deliver verdict on Tuesday on the bail pleas of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the money laundering and corruption cases lodged by the ED and CBI respectively. PTI ADS SKV ADS SZM