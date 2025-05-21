Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on May 21

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, May 21: * HC rapped commentator Abhijit Iyer Mitra for allegedly posting abusive remarks against nine women journalists of media house Newslaundry and asked him to remove the posts within five hours.

* Delhi Police informed the HC about having "duly supplied" the grounds of arrest to the accused held in the December 2023 Parliament security breach case.

* Saying the law doesn't recognise the concept of marital rape, the HC has quashed an order directing prosecution of a man for performing "unnatural" sex with his wife.

* Turkish companies overseeing ground handling and cargo terminal functions told the HC the revocation of their security clearance by the aviation watchdog BCAS was in violation of the due procedure and principles of natural justice. PTI SKV ADS SKV NB NB