Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on May 26

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, May 26: * HC sought Centre's stand on a petition by Aam Aadmi Party against the cancellation of the allotment of a suite in Vithalbhai Patel House for its state party office in the national capital and subsequent demand of rent for occupying the premises.

* HC issued summons to commentator Abhijit Iyer Mitra on Monday on a lawsuit by nine women journalists alleging defamation and asked him to be mindful of 'laxman rekha' while exercising his right to speech.

* HC sought the stand of the Supreme Court administration on a petition against the denial of information pertaining to any complaints received by the Chief Justice of India or the Supreme Court alleging corruption or improper conduct of a former Madras High Court acting chief justice. PTI ADS NB