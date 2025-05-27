Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on May 27

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, May 27: * Any act that threatens or intimidate a judge through gender-specific abuse is an assault on justice itself, the HC observed while refusing to reduce the sentence awarded to a lawyer for outraging the modesty of a female judicial officer with abusive words. * * HC refused to grant interim protection from arrest to a trial court staff accused in a corruption case, saying the allegations are "very serious". * * HC has asked authorities in the national capital to frame a policy on rehabilitation of stray dogs at an institutional level so that they are "phased out" from public roads and streets. * * HC has taken judicial notice of a news report that over 3,000 soldiers of the Rajputana Rifles have to pass through a "foul-smelling and filthy drain" to move out of their barracks to go to the parade ground in Delhi Cantonment area. * * Student activist Gulfisha Fatima, accused in a UAPA case over the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots, argued in the HC that she was part of a peaceful protest and there was no evidence to show her involvement in the violence. * PTI SKV ADS SKV RUK RUK