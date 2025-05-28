Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on May 28

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, May 28: *HC noted that despite an oral assurance of the Centre, a complaint was filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office against Cochin Minerals and Rutiles Limited.

*HC refused to entertain a public interest litigation seeking direction to the Centre for the formation of a Gujjar regiment in the Indian Army.

*HC granted protection to a Madhya Pradesh-based journalist who claimed there was threat to his life by the Bhind superintendent of police after he was allegedly beaten in his office.

*HC threatened TMC MP Saket Gokhale with civil detention for his "wilful" non-compliance of judicial orders directing him to apologise to former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri in a defamation case.