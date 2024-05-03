Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on May 3

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Friday, May 3: * HC sought the response of the CBI and the ED on former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's pleas seeking bail in the corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the agencies in relation to the alleged excise policy scam * HC has directed authorities to take action against the spurious use of oxytocin in dairy colonies here, saying the administration of the hormone amounts to animal cruelty and is an offence * HC reserved its order on a bail plea of NewsClick's human resources department chief Amit Chakravarty in a case lodged against the news portal under anti-terror law UAPA over charges that it received money to spread pro-China propaganda * HC has dismissed a plea challenging the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case stemming from the excise policy scam, saying it is not maintainable * HC sought the Jawaharlal Nehru University's stand on Friday on a plea seeking re-election to the post of JNUSU general secretary * Societal norms dictate that sexual relations should ideally be within the confines of marriage but there is no wrongdoing if these happen between two consenting adults regardless of their marital status, the HC has said, while granting bail to a married man accused of raping a woman on false pretext of marriage * HC has directed the Forest department secretary to furnish a slew of information, including permissions granted by the tree officer to the DMRC, NHAI and the PWD, for felling of trees and removal of encroachments from forest areas in two years * The Directorate of Education (DOE) has a "zero tolerance policy" in matters of safety in schools and its officials are doing their best to ensure the effective implementation of guidelines to deal with disasters including bomb threats, the HC has been told * HC has denied parole to a convicted terrorist, who has been in jail for over 20 years and was seeking the relief to go to his native place in Jammu and Kashmir to meet his parents and to get married, saying there was an apprehension that his presence in the area would be detrimental to the larger security interest * Stressing on the need for creation of a forest in the national capital, the HC said the DDA's proposal to develop an "ornamental park" instead of a dense forest of a plot of land was not acceptable. PTI SKV ADS SKV SZM