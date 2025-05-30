Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on May 30

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, May 30: *HC bid farewell to Justice Dharmesh Sharma, who is due to retire on June 8, and praised him for his contributions to both the judicial and administrative side of the law.

*HC asked authorities to immediately clean the culvert and the passage used by over 3,000 soldiers of Rajputana Rifles to go to the parade ground in Delhi Cantonment area.

*Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale submitted before HC that he would publish an apology in a defamation case for his alleged statements against former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri.

*HC sought the stand of the Centre and the Boxing Federation of India on a petition by the Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association and former sports minister Anurag Thakur over a dispute concerning the elections of the federation.

*HC said it would hear in July an appeal by journalist Rajdeep Sardesai challenging a single judge's order in a defamation case filed against him by BJP leader Shazia Ilmi. PTI ADS NB