Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on May 31

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, May 31: * HC has dismissed with costs of Rs 25,000 a petition seeking a direction to the Supreme Court collegium to provide detailed reasons while refusing to accept recommendations for appointment of high court judges.

* HC pulled up an advocate for filing a PIL seeking to stop the media from reporting the name of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal in the assault case allegedly involving Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar.

* HC reserved order on the issue of maintainability of a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar challenging his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence earlier this month.

* HC has directed land-owning agencies the DDA and the MCD to frame rules to levy charges on squatters for illegal encroachment on public land and space.

* No prior permission or approval of the Directorate of Education (DoE) is required for appointment of principal and teachers by an aided minority institution, the HC has held.

* HC bid adieu to its judge Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar upon his retirement from the office.