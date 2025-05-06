Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on May 6

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday, May 6: * HC sought response of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on plea challenging his anticipatory bail in alleged case of attack on cops in Jamia Nagar * HC stayed interim order in copyright case against music composer AR Rahman and makers of film "Ponniyin Selvan 2" over a musical composition * Centre informed HC that Indian embassy in Indonesia was providing assistance, including legal aid, to three Indians on death row in the foreign country * HC has directed a private school to issue transfer certificate to its former student in spite of his father's application to not issue the same on account of an ongoing matrimonial litigation * HC has held that state being a constitutional authority and repository of public trust is duty-bound to protect, and not transgress, civil rights of its citizens including right to property. PTI SKV ADS SKV SZM SZM