Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Wednesday, May 7: HC reserved its order on a plea of alleged middleman Christian Michel James seeking modification of his bail conditions in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Calling the Parliament building India's pride, the HC said nobody could play a prank in there and those arrested for its security breach in 2023 couldn't equate themselves with martyrs like Bhagat Singh.