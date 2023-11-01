Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Nov 1

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, November 1: *HC listed for hearing in January the bail pleas of student activist Sharjeel Imam, United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi and several others in a UAPA case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 communal riots here.

Advertisment

*HC asked the forest authorities to take steps for removal of encroachment from the Southern Ridge or face contempt action as it raised an alarm over the existence of a "concrete jungle" there and the worsening air quality in the national capital.

*HC told the forest department it was responsible for the capital's air quality and must take steps to ensure that the Air Quality Index here improves.

*HC sentenced a man to six-month imprisonment for contempt of court after he used "derogatory language" for a sitting judge, who had dismissed his petition. PTI ADS NB