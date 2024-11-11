Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Nov 11

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, November 11: * HC made it clear that the murder trial in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler would continue.

* HC permitted the Delhi University to start the vote counting of its students union elections held earlier in 2024 subject to its satisfaction over cleaning measures undertaken by students.

* HC refused to recall its earlier order permitting a minority category student to attend classes amidst a purported seat allocation dispute between St Stephen's College and Delhi University.

* HC listed for hearing on November 18 a plea for medical care by separatist leader Yasin Malik who is serving a life sentence in a terror case.