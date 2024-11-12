Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Nov 12

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday, November 12: * HC sought response of the Enforcement Directorate on a plea by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal challenging summons issued to him on the agency's complaint in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Advertisment

* HC has ordered cancellation of a lookout circular (LOC) issued against Ashneer Grover, the former MD of digital payment app BharatPe, and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover noting that the FIR lodged against them over allegations of cheating and forgery has already been quashed.

* HC pulled up the Delhi government for not complying with its order to shift the inmates of the Asha Kiran shelter home for the intellectually disabled, where 14 deaths took place, to a new building.

* HC asked the chief secretary to step in and take administrative action against erring officials for not desilting clogged drains in the city and instead presenting a rosy picture in the court. PTI SKV DIV DIV